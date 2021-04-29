Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Short Interest Update

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 246,300 shares, a growth of 119.5% from the March 31st total of 112,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

NEXA traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.49. 2,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,874. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average is $8.86. Nexa Resources has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $12.58.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.43 million. Nexa Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 32.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nexa Resources will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.2643 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Nexa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXA. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Nexa Resources by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 909,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,655,000 after acquiring an additional 191,988 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nexa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,726,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Nexa Resources by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Nexa Resources by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Nexa Resources by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 10,148 shares in the last quarter. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEXA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Nexa Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.43.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

