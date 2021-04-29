NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 328,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.34% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $13,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXRT. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

NXRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

NXRT opened at $49.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.02 and a 200-day moving average of $43.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 0.97. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $51.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 17.17%. On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.341 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.27%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

