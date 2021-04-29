NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) Short Interest Down 56.2% in April

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decrease of 56.2% from the March 31st total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $510,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 45.2% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 484,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 150,888 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $2,617,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 20,840 shares in the last quarter.

Get NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE NHF traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.94. The company had a trading volume of 53,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,388. NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $12.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Nexpoint Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in companies across broadly diversified sectors to construct its portfolio.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.