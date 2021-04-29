NEXT (NEXT) Price Reaches $0.24 on Top Exchanges

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. NEXT has a total market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $23,694.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000446 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, NEXT has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $257.75 or 0.00478624 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 38% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006289 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000906 BTC.

About NEXT

NEXT (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

Buying and Selling NEXT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

