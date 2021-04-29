NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stake Boosted by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,598 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $19,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.96. 142,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,901,130. The stock has a market cap of $150.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.65 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.03.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.68%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.83.

In other NextEra Energy news, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $452,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,680 shares of company stock valued at $14,718,893. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

