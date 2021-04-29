Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) Achieves Market Cap of $22.68 Million

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One Niftyx Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000834 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Niftyx Protocol has a total market capitalization of $22.68 million and $847,605.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Niftyx Protocol has traded up 10.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Niftyx Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00067072 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00020254 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001890 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00076559 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $435.26 or 0.00822780 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00097355 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Niftyx Protocol Profile

Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) is a coin. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Niftyx Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niftyx Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niftyx Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niftyx Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Niftyx Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niftyx Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.