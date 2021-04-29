Nimiq (NIM) Trading Up 3.5% Over Last Week

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 29th. Nimiq has a total market cap of $81.16 million and $2.41 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,011.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,731.40 or 0.05152441 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.81 or 0.00476888 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $874.43 or 0.01649496 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $403.59 or 0.00761328 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.70 or 0.00521964 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00064379 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.41 or 0.00432756 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004393 BTC.

About Nimiq

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,357,093,015 coins and its circulating supply is 7,695,593,015 coins. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.