Nine Energy Service (NINE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Nine Energy Service to post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.36). Nine Energy Service had a negative net margin of 136.82% and a negative return on equity of 65.52%. On average, analysts expect Nine Energy Service to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:NINE opened at $2.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.72. The company has a market cap of $64.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 5.36. Nine Energy Service has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.59.

In other news, insider David Crombie sold 64,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $213,077.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 204,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,813.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Ann G. Fox sold 20,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $68,351.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,510.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nine Energy Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

