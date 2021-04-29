Nine Energy Service (NINE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Nine Energy Service to post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.36). Nine Energy Service had a negative net margin of 136.82% and a negative return on equity of 65.52%. On average, analysts expect Nine Energy Service to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE:NINE opened at $2.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.72. The company has a market cap of $64.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 5.36. Nine Energy Service has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.59.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nine Energy Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.
Nine Energy Service Company Profile
Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.
