NIO (NYSE:NIO) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

NIO (NYSE:NIO) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.
NIO traded down $2.20 on Thursday, hitting $38.99. 78,928,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,479,336. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.88 and a 200-day moving average of $45.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.18 billion, a PE ratio of -41.92 and a beta of 2.81. NIO has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $66.99.
NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.73) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIO will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
