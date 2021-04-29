Niobium Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $201,230.61 (NBC)

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded down 70.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 29th. One Niobium Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Niobium Coin has a total market capitalization of $201,230.61 and approximately $154.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded down 43.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00067714 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00020412 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00077649 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.42 or 0.00823726 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.44 or 0.00097866 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Niobium Coin Coin Profile

Niobium Coin (NBC) is a coin. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 coins and its circulating supply is 62,627,668 coins. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Niobium Coin is niobiumcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, ” Niobium is an ERC20 utility token that powers the BOMESP exchange (São Paulo Virtual Business Currencies Exchange). The main services provided by the BOMESP exchange will be charged in NBC tokens. “

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobium Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niobium Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

