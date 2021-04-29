Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSGY) Short Interest Update

Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSGY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
NPSGY stock remained flat at $$4.82 on Thursday. Nippon Sheet Glass has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $4.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.33.
Nippon Sheet Glass Company Profile
