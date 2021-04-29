Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 58.0% from the March 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NPNYY stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.05. 6,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.27. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $8.05. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.41.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides sea, land, and air transportation services worldwide. The company offers various logistics services, including liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

