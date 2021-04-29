Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,517 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $34,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Charter Communications by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHTR traded up $20.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $673.40. The company had a trading volume of 8,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,501. The company has a market cap of $130.46 billion, a PE ratio of 51.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $631.11 and a 200-day moving average of $631.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $485.01 and a 1-year high of $681.71.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $763.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.39.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

