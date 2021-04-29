Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 619,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,916 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $64,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $524,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $793,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,833,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,822,000 after buying an additional 32,797 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE CVX traded up $1.35 on Thursday, reaching $106.57. The stock had a trading volume of 142,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,709,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $112.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.64. The stock has a market cap of $205.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.68.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.