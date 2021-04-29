Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,344 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $63,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,577,735,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,368,949,000 after purchasing an additional 791,761 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,059,818,000 after purchasing an additional 496,867 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,101,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 382.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $100,096,000 after purchasing an additional 303,700 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,627 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.55, for a total value of $404,390.85. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.54, for a total transaction of $603,455.12. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,598 shares of company stock worth $12,957,921. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $291.96. 16,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,067,461. The business’s 50 day moving average is $277.79 and its 200-day moving average is $255.18. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $174.94 and a 1 year high of $293.28. The company has a market capitalization of $185.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

