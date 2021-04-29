Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 10,398 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 603,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,398 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $46,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,409,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,740,591,000 after acquiring an additional 10,552,671 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,972,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,465,213,000 after acquiring an additional 18,409,146 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,296,799,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,475,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,654 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,109,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,890,000 after acquiring an additional 392,150 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.15.

NYSE MS traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.87. 214,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,637,746. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $35.53 and a 12-month high of $86.64. The firm has a market cap of $155.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

