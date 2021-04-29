Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 481,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,240 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $42,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 320,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3,039.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 833,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,943,000 after acquiring an additional 806,717 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 228,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,814,931. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.85 and a 52-week high of $95.60. The company has a market cap of $147.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.89.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.23.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

