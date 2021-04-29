Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,090 shares during the period. American Tower makes up approximately 0.6% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of American Tower worth $94,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMT. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,763,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,214,000 after purchasing an additional 58,469 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in American Tower by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 672,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,995,000 after acquiring an additional 25,954 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $6.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $245.55. 22,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,204,901. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $236.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.43. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $109.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. KeyCorp raised shares of American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.67.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

