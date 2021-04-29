Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,601 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 7,803 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $47,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.92.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock traded up $2.02 on Thursday, hitting $114.42. The company had a trading volume of 135,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,426,335. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $118.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.78. The stock has a market cap of $134.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

