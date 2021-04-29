Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,207 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,946 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.4% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $219,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Alphabet by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,215,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $2,214,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5,763.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,998,000 after acquiring an additional 48,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Ridge Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,433,000. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,104 shares of company stock valued at $42,565,228 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,445.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $32.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,412.80. The company had a trading volume of 20,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,189. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,167.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,906.78. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,299.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,452.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

