Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,170 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 0.6% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $89,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Adobe by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.68.

In related news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total transaction of $10,251,077.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,025,605.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,705 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,298. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $514.30. The stock had a trading volume of 17,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,804. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $481.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $479.51. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $335.44 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The stock has a market cap of $245.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.