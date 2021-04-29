Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,999,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 129,667 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 0.7% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $116,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its position in Bank of America by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.32.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.77. 805,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,525,602. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $40.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

