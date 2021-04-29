Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,029 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $35,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.64. 285,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,585,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $427,627.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 303,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,019,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $704,536.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,265,924.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,507 shares of company stock worth $6,055,125 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Longbow Research upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.74.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

