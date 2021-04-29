Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $43.22 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $43,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,444,932,000 after acquiring an additional 100,538 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,452,825,000 after acquiring an additional 179,196 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $901,810,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Booking by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 363,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,997,000 after purchasing an additional 54,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Booking by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 336,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,418,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,680.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,291.48.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $4.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,500.39. 2,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,601. The stock has a market cap of $102.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.45, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,380.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,135.93. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,303.25 and a 1-year high of $2,514.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $23.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

