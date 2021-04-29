Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $47.89 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,024 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 101,244 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $47,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the first quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Boeing by 188.7% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BA stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $234.67. The stock had a trading volume of 186,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,733,454. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.21. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.89 and a one year high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $136.81 billion, a PE ratio of -29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.70) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of several research reports. Nord/LB lowered The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.17.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

