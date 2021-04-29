Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $48.19 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,712 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,984 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $48,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,510. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $135.72. The company had a trading volume of 68,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,508,561. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.22 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.73 and its 200-day moving average is $99.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.08.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.