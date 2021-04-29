Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $64.18 Million Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 43,911 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Crown Castle International worth $64,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its position in Crown Castle International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 63,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its position in Crown Castle International by 79.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,167,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,252,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total value of $904,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,519,883.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $185.18. 15,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,187,034. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $188.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.79 and a 200 day moving average of $163.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.03 billion, a PE ratio of 115.74, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

