Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $68.68 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 890,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,184 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $68,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.27.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $3.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.47. The company had a trading volume of 563,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,600,447. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.80 and a 200 day moving average of $78.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $185.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

