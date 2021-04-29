Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,629 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,899 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $57,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.08.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $5.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $142.09. 671,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,408,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.36. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The company has a market cap of $161.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

