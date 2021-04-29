Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,263 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $39,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 155.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $663.41.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $637.12. The stock had a trading volume of 16,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,218. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $600.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $510.30. The stock has a market cap of $91.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $229.69 and a 12 month high of $669.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. Analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

