Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,660 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 12,050 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $39,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 76.3% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 6,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.39, for a total value of $1,585,205.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,688 shares in the company, valued at $26,480,878.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $1,054,417.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,701,401. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,372 shares of company stock worth $47,208,656. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna stock traded up $3.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $250.93. 5,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,149. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.96. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $256.74. The firm has a market cap of $87.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.46%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CI. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.65.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.