Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 663,843 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 21,527 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 0.9% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $140,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 432.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $1.67 on Thursday, reaching $235.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,494,304. The company has a market cap of $459.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.87, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.72 and a 52-week high of $236.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.81.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. Visa’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.37.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.