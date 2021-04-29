Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 10,572 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 158,446 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,572 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Intuit worth $60,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $881,906,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Intuit by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,561,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,179,575,000 after acquiring an additional 557,239 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,573,057,000 after acquiring an additional 527,143 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Intuit by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,223,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $464,603,000 after acquiring an additional 419,560 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Intuit by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,049,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $778,375,000 after buying an additional 267,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on INTU. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $431.65.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,268.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $415.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,171. The business’s fifty day moving average is $397.93 and its 200-day moving average is $375.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $113.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.81, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.30 and a 1-year high of $423.74.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.