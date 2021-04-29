Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 16,122 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,122 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $44,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $196.87. 12,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,729,716. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. 3M has a 52 week low of $131.12 and a 52 week high of $203.15.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,858 shares of company stock valued at $5,614,946 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

