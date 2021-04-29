Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,617 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of CSX worth $46,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $666,341,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $593,993,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 27,865.4% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,820,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810,503 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 521.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,299,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,160 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,787,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.70.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 17,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $1,771,973.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,408,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 36,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total value of $3,743,950.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,321.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,996 shares of company stock valued at $8,644,126. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSX stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.22. The stock had a trading volume of 48,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,851,777. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.80. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $103.74. The stock has a market cap of $76.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.