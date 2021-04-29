Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,797 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Anthem worth $47,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,733,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,091,000 after buying an additional 244,712 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,450,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,490,000 after buying an additional 381,247 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,784,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,986,000 after buying an additional 14,556 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $866,682,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,526,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,237,000 after acquiring an additional 541,603 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANTM stock traded up $4.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $380.24. The company had a trading volume of 8,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,271. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $360.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $93.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $386.78.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 23.25%.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $382.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.35.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

