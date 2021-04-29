Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,115 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $44,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 46.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Linde by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of Linde by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

NYSE:LIN traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $287.25. 3,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836,741. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $279.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.85. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $172.76 and a 52-week high of $292.49. The company has a market cap of $150.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.77%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.