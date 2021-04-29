Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 123,551 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,551 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Zoetis worth $43,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $173.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,791. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $176.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.06. The company has a market capitalization of $82.19 billion, a PE ratio of 51.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

In related news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,173.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,746 shares of company stock worth $2,635,714. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.08.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

