Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 23,958 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,958 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Equinix worth $51,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.01, for a total value of $694,357.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,398,592.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $692.69, for a total transaction of $653,206.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,099,135.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,836 shares of company stock worth $6,692,520. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX stock traded down $9.45 on Thursday, hitting $697.93. 3,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $839.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $684.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $711.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

A number of analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $942.00 to $936.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $827.11.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

