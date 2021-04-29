Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 47,640 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,059 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 47,640 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $43,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $2,202,604,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,090,207,000 after buying an additional 1,680,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,557,012,000 after buying an additional 1,217,637 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 333.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,432,152 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $318,697,000 after buying an additional 1,101,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth $206,406,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.06.

Shares of CRM traded down $3.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $233.70. The company had a trading volume of 40,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,922,142. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $155.08 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $215.24 billion, a PE ratio of 61.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 605 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $141,594.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,280,516.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $1,135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at $6,012,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,036 shares of company stock worth $39,064,889 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

