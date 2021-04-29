Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,948 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,948 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 0.5% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Amgen worth $80,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,994,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $414,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $4.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $231.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,845. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $248.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.17 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $231,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,861.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.23.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

