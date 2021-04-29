Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 57,779 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 755,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,779 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $54,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of C. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Citigroup by 37,117.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 100,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 100,588 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Citigroup by 545.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 38,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 32,326 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in Citigroup by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 45,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on C. Argus lifted their price target on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.72.

Shares of C traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $73.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,921,385. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.16. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.76 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

