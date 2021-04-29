Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,800 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $33,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chandler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $186.47. The stock had a trading volume of 16,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,718. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.20. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.31 and a 12-month high of $197.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $79.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.84%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.35.

In related news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

