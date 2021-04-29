Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,110 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,110 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $37,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,723.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.04.

UPS traded up $2.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $200.78. The stock had a trading volume of 106,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,672,784. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $174.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $88.85 and a one year high of $198.43.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.18%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

