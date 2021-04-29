Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $36,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Riverstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 69,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $164,570,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 235,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 37,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.12. 80,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,352,517. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.13 and a fifty-two week high of $83.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.