Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,176,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,394 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $45,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.84. 298,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,110,000. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.32. The company has a market cap of $189.51 billion, a PE ratio of 121.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $45.67.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.39.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

