NiSource (NYSE:NI) Earns “In-Line” Rating from Evercore ISI

NiSource (NYSE:NI)‘s stock had its “in-line” rating restated by investment analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $27.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $25.00. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised shares of NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. NiSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $25.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. NiSource has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $27.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.30 and a 200 day moving average of $23.29.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. NiSource had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $122,653.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $111,150.00. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

