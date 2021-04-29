NIX Trading Down 65.3% Over Last 7 Days (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 63.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One NIX coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000340 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NIX has traded 65.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. NIX has a total market cap of $8.89 million and $71,425.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NIX alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53,330.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,765.22 or 0.05185091 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $254.57 or 0.00477349 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $878.34 or 0.01646983 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.45 or 0.00756506 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.04 or 0.00526972 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.35 or 0.00064407 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.41 or 0.00432053 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004382 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,057,439 coins. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io . NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.