Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Has $5.67 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,240 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 2.3% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB opened at $307.10 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.00 and a fifty-two week high of $315.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $294.00 and its 200 day moving average is $276.32. The stock has a market cap of $874.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $335.00 target price (up previously from $285.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.88.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.68, for a total value of $20,922,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,705,661 shares of company stock worth $486,629,591. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

