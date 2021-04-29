NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Sells 1,400 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lessened its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises 0.9% of NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $728,936,000. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,961,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,123,397,000 after acquiring an additional 940,594 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Lam Research by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,438,054,000 after acquiring an additional 702,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2,003.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 539,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,747,000 after purchasing an additional 513,763 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $636.63. 39,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,667,218. The company has a fifty day moving average of $600.63 and a 200 day moving average of $510.30. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $229.69 and a twelve month high of $669.00. The company has a market capitalization of $90.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $616.00 target price (up previously from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, January 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.41.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.